Several dead in Kigogwa fuel tanker explosion

The wreckage of a fuel tanker that overturned and burst into flames at Kigogwa Town on Kampala-Bombo road in Kasangati, Wakiso District on October 22, 2024. PHOTOES/ NOELINE NABUKENYA

By  NOELINE NABUKENYA

Several people are reported dead and scores injured after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames at Kigogwa Town on Kampala-Bombo road in Kasangati, Wakiso District. 


Police said Tuesday that a multi-agency response team "swiftly responded to the scene" following the 3pm explosion. 

Eyewitnesses said some of the residents died in the fire as they rushed to siphon fuel from the tanker.

Several buildings and cars were destroyed in the fire.

Fire fighters at the scene where a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames on Kampala-Bombo Road in Kasangati, Wakiso District on October 22, 2024. 

"The response team include fire brigade trucks, four 999 Patrol Cars, police Ambulances, Red Cross Ambulances, sister security forces. Rescue efforts are currently underway. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available," said Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.
 

Nansana RDC, Mr Charles Lwanga said more than 10 people died and several were injured.

According to him, the driver lost control of the tanker before it overturned.


"He (driver) fled the scene after the tanker overturned. That was before it exploded," he said.
By the time of filing this story, police response team were seen evacuating bodies of the deceased.
 




