Several Tororo residents flee over demonic attacks

Several residents of a village in Tororo District have fled their homes after what they described as demons invaded the area leaving hundreds scared.

“The demons have subsequently attacked people causing fear that has forced families out of the area as they flee for their dear lives,” Wakasiki Cell LC1 chairperson Opieka Opendi Ojwang said.

According to him, repeated incidents have triggered speculation that some residents could have joined the devil spirit-linked Illuminati group to amass wealth.

Ojwang further expressed concern over a likely increase in illiteracy as the said demons have forced many children out of school.

''Most of our children no longer go to school because when they go to school they become violent until they are sent back,'' the LC1 chairperson of the village in Nabuyoga Town Council.

Wakasiki Village resident Okoth Osinde claimed that “demons attack their partners in the night and turn them violent which has left many married men harmed.”

“Majority of us have resorted to lonely lives in fear of being harmed by the violent wives,” he said during Sunday exorcism organized by Christians of Pentecostal Outreach Ministries International Church Tororo led by its presiding Bishop Girado Olukol.

At the same event, several women confessed to being used by the so-called demons.

However, Bishop Olukol encouraged “those who received healing to remain prayerful.”

''We have done our part to curse demons out but this will only work if you remain refrain yourselves from going to shrines,'' he advised.

Over the last two months, similar claims of demonic attacks emerged in Fungwe Village in Ojilai Sub-county, Pajwenda Cell in Pajwenda Town Council and Magola Village in Magola Sub-county, all in West Budama South constituency.