Sex on altar: Prayers resume after cleansing

Christians of Bugonya Church of Uganda in Kayonza Sub-county, Kayunga District, where a man and woman were caught having sex on the altar, yesterday resumed prayers in the house of God after cleansing it.

Mr Aaron Komugisha, a Lay reader in the church, said a team of clergy and Christians from Kitimbwa Parish in Bbaale Archdeaconry led by Mr Dan Kisitu, the parish priest, had on Thursday held prayers at the church as a way of cleansing it.

The Christians had vowed not to resume prayers in the church until it was cleansed after a Muslim woman and a Catholic man were caught having sex on the altar on Wednesday at around 8pm.

The lovers, a married man of two children and the woman, a divorcee, were then dragged half- naked to the residence of the village chairperson, Mr George William Kanda, who recorded a case of adultery.

The couple was later set free but Mr Kanda said he would soon convene the village court to try the culprits.

“We have resumed prayers in our church after holding day long prayers and fasting. We now think it is cleansed of the satanic act that was done inside it,” Mr Komugisha said.

Demand for apology

Ms Esther Nakamate, the assistant head of laity in Bugonya church, said: “We are, however, demanding an apology from the duo. We want them to come in church and apologise to us for what they did; short of that, we shall not forgive them”.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, had last week told this publication that the church leaders had not reported the case to police and also said as police, they had failed to find any charges against the couple.

Ms Sikahwa had advised the aggrieved church members to ask for an apology from the couple.

Ms Nakamate said she had received information that the adulterous man, who had vanished from his home shortly after being freed by LCs, had returned and was avoiding being seen in public because of shame.