Sex trafficking charges against ex-Besigye tormentor dismissed

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn aggravated trafficking charges against police officer Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, citing the disappearance of the alleged sexual assault victim.

Arinaitwe, once infamous for his brutal arrest of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye in 2011, had been facing trial at the International Crimes Division of the High Court over allegations of trafficking and sexual exploitation.

At a previous hearing, presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha gave the prosecution two weeks to produce the victim, cautioning that the trial would proceed regardless of the challenges.

“I want to give two weeks to the prosecution to look for the witnesses, especially the victim. By then, you should be ready to proceed,” Justice Komuhangi ruled before adjourning the case to April 22.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo presented a withdrawal form signed by the DPP, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, formally discontinuing the charges.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi… intending that proceedings against the accused person shall not continue,” the form read.

The judge discharged Arinaitwe and ordered that his belongings, including his passport, be returned.

His Shs2 million bail money was also refunded. A firearm recovered from his home, described as a Star pistol with 15 live rounds, was directed to be returned to the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Arinaitwe was charged in August 2023 with aggravated trafficking and remanded to Luzira Prison by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 23, 2023, at Nalumunye Bandwe, Wakiso District, Arinaitwe and others still at large, trafficked Joan Namukasa using threats, deception, and abuse of power for purposes of sexual exploitation and forced labour. The alleged offence carried a maximum penalty of death.

Court records indicated that Arinaitwe allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of offering her a housemaid job paying Shs70,000 per month. On arrival, the victim was reportedly confined, sexually assaulted, and subjected to coercive conditions.

“The accused left his girlfriend in bed, approached the victim in the kitchen, and made sexual advances. He attempted to unwrap his towel, but the victim pushed him away,” the court indictment stated.

It further alleged that after his girlfriend’s departure, Arinaitwe followed the victim to the bedroom and raped her.

With the victim now untraceable, the DPP said the case could not proceed.