Sex workers brutally violated by clients, says report

The sex workers were exposed to violence by their clients due to sex work-related characteristics, alcohol use, illicit drug use, and HIV status. PHOTO | FILE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Sex work is not recognised under Uganda’s employment and labour laws yet it is a means of livelihood for many women and men. Recently, Ugandan human rights activists advocated for the passing of the Sexual Offences Bill that would decriminalise sex work, saying criminalisation fosters violence and limits access to justice.

A new study indicates that female sex workers (FSWs) operating in Gulu City and other urban centres across Gulu District suffer from serious gender-based violence perpetrated by their clients.

