Sex workers brutally violated by clients, says report

A new study indicates that female sex workers (FSWs) operating in Gulu City and other urban centres across Gulu District suffer from serious gender-based violence perpetrated by their clients.

The study published by the BMJ Journal titled ‘Client-Perpetrated Gender-Based Violence’, indicates that female sex workers have undergone physical assault, sexual abuse, and denial of pay, among others.

The study identified and interviewed 300 female sex workers from a database maintained by The Aids Supporting Organisation (TASO).

TASO Gulu clinic has a database of at least 1,300 female sex workers mapped to be operating across the district.

The study indicated that street-based, mobile, and HIV-positive sex workers were more likely to experience client-perpetrated violence.

The study further shows that the low-income earning ones engaged in more risky sexual behaviours because they have poor negotiation skills for safer sex with clients, or operate in unsafe places such as streets.

The sex workers were exposed to violence by their clients due to sex work-related characteristics, alcohol use, illicit drug use, and HIV status..

Findings

“Among the examined victims, 61 percent reported client-perpetrated gender-based violence while economic (58 percent) and emotional (52 percent) violence were the most common forms of client-perpetrated in this population,” the study states.

Although the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war in Northern Uganda ceased 15 years ago, the findings of the study reveal that the region is yet to achieve complete reconciliation, societal integration, and economic recovery.

Between March and June 2020, the researchers led by Dr Simple Ouma from the Research Department at TASO, Kampala, identified 789 eligible female sex workers but sampled only 3o2 after having successfully traced only 380 participants.

Whereas almost all female sex workers in the region undergo HIV treatment, care or prevention services according to TASO, 40 percent were found to be below 25 years old while the rest were found to be aged between 25 and 30 years.

Additionally, while 62 percent of the sex workers were found to have had no primary education, 51 percent migrated to Gulu District, while only 14 percent were found to be married or cohabiting.

The study also revealed that 39 percent of the sex workers have been in the trade for more than five years, 63 percent earned money mainly through sex work and 43 percent had monthly income of below Shs200,000.

The study further shows that female sex workers are exposed to the vice due to the rampant alcohol abuse and illicit drug use.

The study also shows their vulnerability is further complicated by their mobile nature of work where the male clients often refuse to use condoms.

Besides economically empowering the sex workers, the researchers recommend that the Health ministry and other development partners should provide targeted public health interventions to prevent and manage the rampant gender-based violence among the sex workers.

“These measures could include creating awareness about legal and civil rights of sex workers, training street-based sex workers in self-defence, providing defensive items such as alarms and deterrent sprays to inform their peers of potentially violent clients,” the research states.

When contacted, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said he was on leave but referred us to Dr Richard Mugahi, the assistant commissioner in-charge of Reproductive and Infant Health for a response.

However, attempts to speak to Dr Mugahi over the recommendation made by the researchers by press time were futile as our calls to his mobile telephone were unanswered.

Trend

Sex work is not recognised under Uganda’s employment and labour laws yet it is a means of livelihood for many women and men. Recently, Ugandan human rights activists advocated for the passing of the Sexual Offences Bill that would decriminalise sex work, saying criminalisation fosters violence and limits access to justice.