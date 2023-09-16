Sexual violence in Tigray still rife – report

Eritrean and Ethiopian armed forces, as well as associated militias likely perpetrated sexual violence on a widespread and systematic basis in Tigray, Ethiopia, a new report has revealed.

The report by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and the Organisation for Justice and Accountability in the Horn of Africa (OJAH) zooms into the months that followed the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) in November 2022.

Titled “Broken Promises: Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Before and After the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Tigray, Ethiopia”, PHR and OJAH’s report reviewed 304 randomly selected medical records of conflict-related sexual violence from multiple health facilities in Tigray. It reveals widespread and systematic conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated against civilians from the beginning of the conflict in November 2020 through June 2023.

The report published on August 24, is the first ever to document conflict-related sexual violence. It does this through hundreds of medical records that show how severe violations continue to be perpetrated after the signing of the CoHA by the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“These brutal violations of international law also demand greater efforts at accountability from the United Nations and the African Union, despite the Ethiopian government’s efforts to block independent monitoring and justice,” PHR’s executive director, Sam Zarifi, said.

Records

The medical records analysed by PHR and OJAH clinicians and researchers show conflict-related sexual violence occurring after November 2022, when the Agreement went into effect. Ninety-five percent of conflict-related sexual violence is experienced by minors aged 18 and below.

The report also shows that sexual violence was often perpetrated by groups, at times in captivity and with weapons. In 76 percent of the cases, sexual violence was carried out by multiple perpetrators rather than a single individual, suggesting an organised tactic. Ten medical records report rape during captivity by multiple perpetrators, consistent with enslavement and sexual slavery. Several accounts also described the killing of family members, including children, before, during, or after rape.

The medical records depict serious physical and psychological consequences of conflict-related sexual violence. Multiple recorded instances resulted in either pregnancy (27 percent) or contraction of HIV (11 percent).