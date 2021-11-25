Seychelles needs more Ugandan teachers, doctors

Uganda’s High Commissioner to Seychelles, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango presented his letters of credence to Seychelles president Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House in Victoria, on November 23, 2021

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Seychelles needs more Ugandan teachers (for Sciences) and doctors, and has the potential to import agricultural products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products, the country's officials have revealed.

