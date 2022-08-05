SFC commander fired after 7 months on job

Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the former chief of the elite Special Force Command (SFC), yesterday inked his name in the history books as the shortest-serving commander of the unit responsible for the security of the President and members of the First family.

President Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, used his powers without divulging the reasons and replaced Gen Busizoori with the Third Division commander, Brig Gen David Mugisha.

In what military sources tagged as a “demotion”, the President sent Gen Busizoori to Third Division as second in command.

Gen Busizoori took over the SFC command in January. He replaced Brig Gen Peter Candia, who was sent on a course at the National Defence College in Jinja.

At the time of his transfer, Gen Busizoori had served as the commander of SFC for only seven months, making him the shortest-serving commander of the elite Force of the UPDF.

Last evening, the Defence spokesperson, Brigadier Felix Kulayigye, released a statement confirming that the President had transferred and promoted other senior army officers, including Maj Gen Samuel Kawaga from Kakiri First Division to Nairobi, Kenya, as a Defence adviser and appointed Brig Gen Joseph Semwanga as the new commander of UPDF First Division in Kakiri.

The Commander-in-Chief also promoted Lt Col Allan Matsiko to Colonel and transferred Col Herbert Nabimanya from SFC to Land Forces.

Who is Brig Gen Felix Busizoori?

In 2003, he was appointed Officer Commanding Special Company, a position he served in until 2006 when he became an Officer Commanding Detail Company until 2011.

In 2011, Busizoori became the Commanding Officer Marines until 2012 when he became the Director Plans and Strategy, a position he served in for one year until 2013 when he was appointed the Director Operations until 2018.