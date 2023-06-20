SFC probes Muhoozi bodyguard over assaulting pregnant woman

The elite Special Forces Command (SFC) have launched investigations into the alleged misconduct of one of their officers after he reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman following a land row in Ntungamo District in western Uganda.

The investigations follow a petition from the family of the late Yorukamu Tumusiime of Kyangara Nyarubare Ntungamo District alleging unprofessional conduct by Capt Yona Asasira, who is one of the principal bodyguards to the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba. According to the petition, there is a land conflict between the parties.

Capt Asasira allegedly assaulted Mereth Nayebare and smashed her phone for taking pictures of an activity he was involved in, clearing part of the family land in conflict with neighbours.

“Capt Asasira Yona a UPDF Soldier under SFC purporting to have state authority and was driving a state house motor vehicle Reg. No UG40100C Toyota Premio white in color came with a government tractor Reg No. UG 2087W and in the company of some local leaders, trespassed on our Client’s land, destroyed some of our client’s developments, graded part of the land, and created artificial boundaries without any legal basis.” The letter signed for M/S K Christopher advocates and solicitors read in part.

“While still at the scene, the same Capt Asasira Yonah assaulted Ms Nayebare Mereth a wife to Ms Tayebwa Francis one of the complainants here in. The said Nayebare Mereth has since made a criminal complaint at Ntungamo police station.” The two-page petition to the president written on June 17, copied to the presidential advisor of special operations, Commander of Special Forces Command, Deputy SFC commander, and Inspector General of Police further reads.

The deputy SFC commander Brig Charity Beinababo confirmed receipt of the letter and said investigations have begun.

“We have tasked someone to find out exactly because when someone reports we do not take their word for it. We get the other side of the story so since the letter came just yesterday, we shall respond since there is a contact. So we still have time to respond to that.” Brig. Beinababo told the Monitor on Tuesday evening.

The Ntungamo district police commander Mr Hannington Bushaiija denied knowing about the reported case. He referred us to the criminal investigations department and denied giving information as they were not authorized to do so.

The Rwizi region police spokesperson Mr Sason Kasasira said police could not comment on the officer's matter since it involved the UPDF. This is especially the SFC since the police agree with the army to have the army normally comment on their own.

However Ms Nayebare told Monitor that she was assaulted, her phone grabbed at gunpoint, and forced to delete pictures she was taking from the scene where Capt Asasira was presiding.

“I got my phone to take pictures of people who came to our land, then Capt Asasira saw me. He forcefully grabbed my phone and kept it for some time and threatened to shoot me if I didn't give him a password for my phone,” she said.

She said she reported the case at Ntungamo police station of assault, threatening violence, and malicious damage under station diary reference SD33/19/06/2023 against Capt Asasira.