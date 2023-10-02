SFC soldier found dead at landing site

Police in Entebbe have started investigations after a member of the presidential guard was found dead at a landing site.

The body of the 36-year-old Special Forces Command (SFC) serviceman, Corporal Henry Mawadri, was Monday morning found outside a makeshift house at Kasenyi Landing site.

“The territorial police of Entebbe and Kasenyi are investigating an incident of a death. This is after we received information of a body that was lying in an iron sheet structure within the areas on Nkumba Bendegere, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokespersonLuke Owoyesigire said.

According to him, police were yet to ascertain the cause of death of the soldier who was a resident of Sera Kasenyi Special Forces Command training school.

“However we found no injuries on his body- apart from the blood that was coming from the nose. Details will be availed as soon as possible. The deceased's body was conveyed to City mortuary Mulago for postmortem,” he revealed.

Area councillor John Muhiire told journalists that the soldier who was attached to Bendegere base was last seen the previous day.

“The information we have is that he was having fun with his friends in the vicinity on Sunday night. It's sad that he was discovered dead at around 8:30 am by a passersby,” he observed.

Muhiire also said a police sniffer dog brought to the scene led investigators to two rental rooms near where the body was recovered but the occupants of the facility were not inside the rooms.

“One woman said she didn't find anybody when she was going to buy milk at 7am but was surprised to find people gathered around a body on her way back to her workplace,” he said.