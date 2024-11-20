SFC soldier sentenced to death for shooting three civilians dead in Agago

The 5th division Military Court Martial in Agago District Wednesday afternoon swiftly sentenced a soldier belonging to the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to death for shooting three civilians dead in Ngora East Village.

Elite Special Forces Command (SFC) soldier Private Bonny Ameny, who is aged 32, had been charged on three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count each of abduction and absence (from the army) without official leave.

On Wednesday, the military court chaired by Colonel Peter Musherewe sentenced him following a two-day hearing that was held in Ngora East Village, Paimol Sub-county in Agago District.

According to UPDF 5th division spokesperson Edrin Mawanda, "the court heard that on October 20, 2024, Ameny deserted his post at Pakondong Detach and went to Ngora East Village in search of his wife Betty Angom, whom he suspected of infidelity.”

“Armed and in an agitated state, he fatally shot three people and injured two others, including a one-year-old child. He abducted a resident, Obita Richard, forcing him at gunpoint to reveal the location of his wife and her alleged lover," court documents showed.

During trial, Ameny pleaded guilty to all charges, citing frustration over his wife’s disappearance with Shs16.5 million he had loaned her to start a business.

The convict claimed that repeated attempts to seek help from her family and police were unsuccessful, pushing him to take matters into his own hands.

Prosecutor Lt Nekemiya Waiswa emphasized the gravity of Ameny’s crimes, describing him as “an adult of sound mind who committed premeditated acts that devastated families and communities.”

Before the ruling, defence counsel Pte Agaba Darius had argued for leniency, highlighting Ameny’s previously clean record, his role as a breadwinner for his three children and siblings, and the accused’s remorseful cooperation during the trial.