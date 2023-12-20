SFC soldier shoots bar patron dead, injures two others 

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) is on the run after allegedly shooting one person dead and injuring two others in a bar brawl in Akright estate along Kampala-Entebbe road, police have said.

Ms Adrat Rema, a bar attendant in Kasale Kalisanga Zone, Kinyawranda cell, Kajjansi Town Council where the Tuesday night shooting happened said the an ununiformed soldier, who police have identified as Johnson Odong, alias Chemonges first had a bitter verbal exchange with one of the patrons, George Omani, alias Fake Material before they engaged in a fist-fight.

After he was overpowered, Chemonges who had reportedly been deployed to guard one of the residences in the estate stormed out of the bar in anger.

"Fake material left my bar and went to Rebecca Nakimuli's bar. I joined them shortly. We were dancing when the soldier returned at around 10:30pm armed and dressed in his full [SFC] uniform. He found us in Rebecca’s bar. He shouted that patrons who didn't want to die should move out of the bar. As we rushed out, he opened fire at George and two other patrons,” she said.