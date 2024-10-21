SFC soldier shoots three civilians dead, injures three others

A 45-year-old soldier from the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) is said to be on the run after allegedly shooting dead three civilians and critically injuring three others in Agago District, northern Uganda.

Number RA/249451 Pte Bony Ameny, a resident of Ocini Tetulu village, Kamdini Sub-county, in Oyam District who was deployed to Pakor Dungu detach in Parabongo sub-county, Agago District Ameny opened fire on the civilians at Ngora East village in Paimol Sub-county, about 15 kilometers outside his area of deployment, according to police.

Local leaders identified the deceased as Florence Ajalo, 16, Akidi Santina, 52, and her 19-year-old daughter Sunday Apio.

The injured are Charles Kidega 45, who was shot in both legs, Janet Apio, 20, and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Blessing Agenorwot, all currently receiving medical treatment at Dr Ambrosoli Hospital in Kalongo Town Council.

Mr George William Kilama, the Lai Muttu Sub-County LCIII chairperson told URN that an unhealthy relationship between the suspect and his wife triggered the 12:30 am shooting.

Mr Kilama noted that Mr Ameny’s wife who had been staying in Oyam District but recently returned to Paimol Sub-county and rekindled her old affair with the father of her child.

He said the suspect on Sunday evening left his duty station and camped in Ngora East Village after being tipped off about his wife’s rekindled love affair and abducted at gunpoint a man from the village to lead him to where she was.

According to Kilama, some witnesses reported the abduction and when they tried following up, Pte Ameny opened fire at them, before shooting others who had turned up to establish what was happening after they heard gunshots.

Mr James Nabinson Kidega, the Agago Resident District Commissioner and also chairperson of the district security committee slammed Pte Ameny whose assignment was meant to protect the lives of the community members.

He said both the police and the army are investigating the shooting and already pursuing the suspect who is on the run.

"In this incident we have lost three people.....I think this is not the right way to solve problems. The military and police are trying to follow him up. He'll face the law after he's arrested," Mr Kidega said.

The suspect is among some dozen elite soldiers under the SFC who were deployed two years ago in Agago district to combat the rampant cattle rustling by suspected Karimojong warriors.