SFC soldier to hang for killing five members of same family
What you need to know:
- Birivumbuka's conviction comes days after another SFC soldier shot dead three civilians and critically injuring three others in Agago District, northern Uganda.
The Court Martial has sentenced Robert Herbertson Birivumbuka to death for the murder of five family members in Mayuge District in Eastern Uganda.
The army court presided over by Lt Col Moses Nabaasa, heard that in June, Birivumbuka in Nawanvubu Village, Buwaaya Sub-county, shot and killed Isaac Mudhasi Buyinza and his children Elesi Kafuko, Resty Kantono, and Nicholas Musasizi.
The shooting also left Jesca Timujibwa, Viola Kyakueaire, Ham Kitiibwa, and Maureenwere hospitalised with injuries.
Following his conviction, Birivumbuka received multiple sentences: death for the first count of murder, 90 years in prison for the second, life imprisonment for the third, 54 years for the fourth, and 52 years for the fifth.
He was also sentenced to 25 years for counts six, seven, and eight, 20 years for counts nine, and three years for conspiracy charges, all to be served in Luzira Maximum Prison.
Birivumbuka’s father, Patrick Tagabam who is one of his co-convict, was sentenced to one year in jail, while Med Mumbya received six months in Kirinya Prison. Sharif Mudhasi Bosco was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.
While delivering the sentence, Nabasa said military officers of Birivumbuka's calibre are trained to protect life and when they turn the barrels of their guns to kill others, it is unlawful.
On Wednesday, Birivumbuka asked the court to forgive him, arguing that he was depressed. This is after he had pleaded guilty to nine counts of murder and attempted murder.
On Tuesday, Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis told the court martial that Birivumbuka had made an extrajudicial confession, admitting to the murder of his uncle, Isaac Mudhasi.
Related incident
Birivumbuka's conviction comes days after another SFC soldier shot dead three civilians and critically injuring three others in Agago District, northern Uganda.
A 45-year-old soldier from the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) is said to be on the run after allegedly shooting dead three civilians and critically injuring three others in Agago District, northern Uganda.
Pte Bony Ameny,45, a resident of Ocini Tetulu village, Kamdini Sub-county, in Oyam District who was deployed to Pakor Dungu detach in Parabongo sub-county, Agago District Ameny opened fire on the civilians at Ngora East village in Paimol Sub-county, about 15 kilometers outside his area of deployment, police said on October 21.
Local leaders identified the deceased as Florence Ajalo, 16, Akidi Santina, 52, and her 19-year-old daughter Sunday Apio.