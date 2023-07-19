SFC soldier tortures nephew to death, flees

Security agencies are currently on the hunt for a soldier working with the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) after he allegedly tortured his nephew to death in Amolatar District during a domestic dispute and then fled.

The suspect, identified as Pte Emmanuel Epat, is reportedly at large. He allegedly tied his nephew, Luke Obia, 25, to a tree and beat him to death at the soldier's residence in Amolatar Town Council on Sunday night, July 16. The deceased was also a resident of the same area.

“We have received concerning information about the death of a civilian, Luke Obia, 25. It is suspected that one Pte Emmanuel Epat of the Special Forces Command (Entebbe) was involved in a family brawl that resulted in Obia's death,” said Maj Tumwesigye during a statement to Monitor on July 19.

He said that investigations into the allegations have begun, and efforts to locate the suspect are underway.

"If found to be true, the said soldier will be arrested and brought before the courts of law, as this contravenes the UPDF code of conduct and our constitutional mandate of protecting Ugandans and their property," Maj Tumwesigye added.