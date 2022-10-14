SFC soldiers rough up journalists during Spennah beach eviction 

There was tension in Entebbe as the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers on Friday attempted to block the eviction of Spennah Beach Ltd proprietor to allow the landlord of the premises, Mr Steven Kabuye of Penniel beach to repossess his land.

The soldiers who arrived aboard a green army truck registration number H4DF 1616, jumped off the vehicle and immediately began beating up people who were carrying out the eviction.

In the ensuing raucous several local leaders who were present to witness the eviction were beaten up and journalists covering the unfolding events roughed up by the guards.

When contacted about the incident, the SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara said the elite guards were responding to a robbery report at the beach.

Theses photos taken on October 14 show the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers deployed at Spennah beach, Entebbe. This was after the beach proprietor was ordered to vacate the rented premises to allow the landlord repossess his property#MonitorUpdates

📸 Paul Adude pic.twitter.com/Zf3WevasfC — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 14, 2022

"There was an alarm which was made in relation to a robbery case in Entebbe. We responded so quickly but having reached on ground, we found that this was not a robbery case but an issue relating to land eviction," he said and quickly added "When we reached on ground there was total confusion. The neighbouring community had also taken interest. Our troops having come on ground with the kind of confusion that was there, we thought the robbery had gone to a high level so we got involved".

According to him, the SFC soldiers were recalled when they realised the matter was a civil case.

"Being not part of our responsibility to help in land evictions, we had to pull out and call in police to handle because it is the responsibility of police to handle matters of that nature. If there were any issues to do with manhandling, then that would be regrettable. It is something we can’t condone. We are going to put an investigation to find the details of the case that happened this morning," he said.

Some of the local leaders that were battered by the SFC include Entebbe NRM spokesperson, Mr Matovu Edrisa alias Figo, Entebbe NRM secretary general Mr Senfuka Tamuzade and Ms Jassy Birungi Nabisanja.

The eviction followed a long standing land dispute between Spennah beach proprietor, Mr John Asiimwe and one Mr Steven Kabuye, said to be the registered landlord of the said premises.

Kabuye’s lawyer, Mr Kenneth Kakande from Alaka and Co Advocates while addressing journalists said Mr Asiimwe’s tenancy on the land expired in August 2022 but he was reluctant to vacate the premises when asked by the landlord.

“This is a simple transaction; a tenant who has not paid the landlord for two years, the landlord asked him to vacate, he refused. Instead he attempted to forge titles for the place he was renting which failed,” Mr Kakande said.

Mr Kakande claimed that after realizing that his plans had failed, Mr Asiimwe “ran to his friends in the SFC and UPDF” to try and illegally grab the land from our client.

“Mr Kabuye used legal means; he went to police and the Force’s director of human resources and legal affairs wrote a letter directing police to assist him in evicting the tenant. When we sat in the security committee meeting chaired by the RDC, we gave him (Asiimwe) a week to vacate the place which expired on Thursday. Instead of vacating the place, he brought ‘kifeesi’ and bouncers people to block eviction” he said.

Mr Kakande said Mr Asiimwe was free to collect his properties that had been removed from the rented premises.

Spennah beach being evicted from its premises in Entebbe. This follows a land dispute btn the beach proprietor John Asiimwe & a one Steven Kabuye who is said to be the landlord. The eviction is intended to allow the landlord repossess his property #MonitorUpdates

📹 @p_adude pic.twitter.com/dlr6kqHudX — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 14, 2022