Shaka series debuts on the small screen

The much anticipated prime-time television drama series Shaka iLembe premiered on the MultiChoice Africa channel Pearl Magic Prime (PMP) on June 18.

The 12-part series tells the story of the famous Zulu king, as well as the events and people who shaped his remarkable early life.

While to a sizeable number Henry Cele’s casting in the late 1980s adaptation of the famous Zulu king takes a beating, the story of love, romance, conflict, betrayal, and sacrifice that Bomb Productions put together is laudable.

Fittingly, Shaka iLembe was filmed in 4K, with modern visual effects, ensuring the best screen treatment for the sweeping dynastic saga that encompasses the Zulu, Elangeni, Hlubi, Mthethwa and Ndwandwe clans, MultiChoice—that fully funded the production, noted.

Shaka iLembe airs once every Sunday at 10pm on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv, and Channel 303 on GOtv Supa. Repeats are every Tuesday at 10pm.

Launching the series in Johannesburg, South Africa, the MultiChoice General Entertainment chief executive officer, Nomsa Philiso, said: Shaka iLembe represents the best of African storytelling. It was created for a local market, but it is also, most certainly, a global television property.”

Philiso added: “We are so excited for our audiences to see Shaka iLembe, and embrace this world of kings, queens, prophets, warriors, strategists, and lovers.

The cast and crew have done an outstanding job in telling this majestic, larger than life story. As a result, it is a polished and compelling drama series filled with conflict, action, romance, betrayal, sacrifice, struggle, triumph, and loss.”

Featuring a stellar cast, Shaka iLembe brings together the talents of Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube, Mondli Makhoba, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, and introduces Ntando Zondi. Starring alongside them is Abdul Khoza as well as the legendary pair of Don Mlangeni and Vusi Kunene.

With a creative team helmed by Oscar-nominated director Angus Gibson, executive producers Nomzamo Mbatha, Nhlanhla Mtaka and Desiree Markgraaff, working with Prof Hlonipha Mokoena (cultural and historical advisor), this is one of the biggest productions to come out of South Africa.

While officiating at the launch of the series in Kampala on June 22, Ms Lulama Xingwana, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Uganda, commented on the importance of history in storytelling and acknowledged key players who uplift the African culture.

“As a nation, we are thankful to storytellers like MultiChoice Group, who take the time to research our history, depict the look and feel of what our stories and lives were, looked and felt like in the past,” Xingwana said, adding that such an endeavour “allows the world a glimpse into the world of our forefathers who make us proudly who we are today.”

Xingwana further encouraged filmmakers to use historical and cultural sites in films so that they attract tourists thus creating more jobs.

About Shaka Zulu

According to sahistory.org.za, Sigidi kaSenzangakhona commonly known as Shaka, was a great Zulu king and conqueror.

During his brief reign (1816 to 1828), more than a hundred Nguni chiefdoms were brought together in a Zulu kingdom. The kingdom survived not only the death of its founder but later military defeat and calculated attempts to break it up.