Shalita, Kajundira land feud awaits Museveni’s decision

The family of the late Kosiya Shalita, former bishop of East Ankole, has requested President Museveni to quickly settle a long-standing land dispute between them and the family of the late Christopher Kajundira. The two families are locked in a fight over a piece of land measuring about 640 acres in Omukyeera, Kimomo Parish, Kikatsi Sub-county, Nyabushozi County, Kiruhura District. Each side claims to be the rightful owner of the land.

According to the Shalita family, led by his 94-year-old daughter, Ms Janet Shalita, the two families met the President on December 31, 2024, at his country home in Rwakitura to discuss the dispute. In an interview on September 3, Ms Shalita said the meeting, which lasted six hours, ended without the President giving a clear position on the matter.

“The President asked us to give him three weeks to give a lasting solution…,” she said.

She added : “The facts are clear. We have more than eight court rulings in our favour, confirming our ownership. The Attorney General, ministries of Lands and Justice, security agencies including police, UPDF, CMI, and even the Legal Affairs department of State House have all acknowledged our rightful ownership.”

The Kajundira family, when contacted, also said they are waiting for the President to make a final decision on the dispute.

“Mzee [President Museveni] promised he will handle the matter, and it is what we are waiting for,” Mr Alex Kajundira, a son of the late Kajundira, said. When contacted, the presidential press secretary, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, said: “I can’t have a conclusive comment on that matter, but what you must know is that the President is a fountain of honour who has a duty of running the State. If he met the two families, trust me, he will offer the solution to that matter, let the families calm down.”

The land dispute between the two families dates back to 1967 and has led to loss of lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of some people.

Last year, a house belonging to the Shalita family on the disputed land was destroyed. “The demolition of our houses is a blatant act of violence and a clear case of land grabbing supported by lawless elements,” Ms Shalita said.

However, Mr Kajundira denied any involvement in the incident. “Let them take you and show you the property that was destroyed. This is just drama,” he said.