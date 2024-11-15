Sharing findings of problem-solving research key for development - experts

In a bold effort to democratize knowledge and empower local communities, experts from Makerere University (MAK) are committed to sharing their research findings with the public. This initiative aims to foster a culture of collaborative problem-solving and drive sustainable community and education sector development.

"The College of Humanities and Social Sciences continues to be intentional about sharing knowledge with the community," said Ms Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala, College Principal, at the 2024 Makerere University College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS) Centre of Excellence in Research, Teaching & Learning (CERTL) international conference. "We believe no one has all the knowledge; we get knowledge from each other."

Nkabala emphasised the importance of community involvement in research, citing the Kiteezi incident, where Makerere had conducted research beforehand but failed to share findings with the public.

"We want to tailor our training programs to produce graduates equipped to meet specific community needs," she added.

Dr Edgar Nabutanyi, Literature Department Head and CERTL project coordinator, highlighted the initiative's hands-on approach, focusing on workshops and conferences to enhance teaching, learning, and research methodologies.

"Dr James Wasike's study on students with disabilities exposed critical gaps in Makerere's support, and we're developing a module to provide lecturers with practical guidance," he said.

Makerere University Council Chairperson, Ms Lorna Magara, urged CHUSS leadership to strategize and institutionalize CERTL's initiatives.

"With encouragement that you present a plan to institutionalise this as an ongoing initiative, lead discussions on curriculum reforms emphasising analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, ethical reasoning, digital literacy, and community engagement," she emphasised.

By sharing research findings and collaborating with communities, Makerere University aims to drive meaningful development and produce graduates equipped to address real-world challenges.