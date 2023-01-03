Sheema MPs ask residents to unite for development

Members of Parliament (MP) from Sheema District have urged voters to unite in order to develop the area.

In an interview with Monitor last week, the Sheema District Woman MP, Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, said unity will help improve service delivery in the district.

“For us as Members of Parliament from Sheema particularly, we have agreed to work together. There is no one who is competing for the other’s seat and if we are to bring development, we must work together. You cannot lobby alone and manage to serve people,” she said.

She added: “We are, therefore, encouraging electorates that if your MPs are working together, why should you fight and bring divisions? First of all, we are fighting divisions among the electorates in terms of race and religion and once people see that we are united, they will definitely fall in line,” she said.

The Sheema Municipality MP, Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa, said: “I am a Member of Parliament and there is a woman Member of Parliament and other leaders. We are all serving the people of Sheema. There is no need for us to start [fighting] each other. Everybody has a role to play. We all support and consolidate each other.”

Mr Kateshumbwa said though they are working hard as MPs in the district there are some people who are still trying to cause divisions because the people they were supporting lost.

Sheema Municipality speaker Stephen Katwiromunda said the former leaders did not have the heart to unite the people which led to sharp divisions among the voters.

“We were divided religiously, there was no question. Catholics versus Protestants, Muslims were neglected. Now all the MPs that are in Parliament have their platform. They even sit together every month, mobilise and lobby. When they are planning, they know what the priority is,” he said.

He added: “We are now balanced and religions are no longer the issue and the previous leaders were using religions to get votes but now it is unity and without unity we cannot vote you. As long as the leaders are united we shall not be divided again.”

About Sheema

Sheema District was carved out of Bushenyi in 2010 with only two constituencies; Sheema North and South. In 2018 Sheema Municipality was created.