Sheema timber factory worker was family's bread winner

Police in the Greater Bushenyi Region are investigating circumstances under which a 24-year-old man died at a timber factory in Sheema District.

The deceased, identified as Crescent Tugumenawe, 24, a resident of Mushunga Village in Mitooma District, died on October 18, after a log trimming loader cut his lower abdomen while on duty in Sheema Municipality.

He was taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead the same day. He was buried in Mushunga Village on October 20.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police spokesperson, said they are investigating how this death occurred as it would be a case of negligence on the side of Gauhau Investment Limited, the factory which the victim worked for.

“The information we got from the head of production at this factory is that it was an accident. The machine the deceased was operating got a problem and as he tried to fix it he was hit by a log that pushed him to the trimming loader that cut him in the abdomen,” he said.

Mr Tumusiime added: “But the other information we are investigating is that the worker was not wearing protective gear to ensure his safety. We condemn this and we are moving out to ensure all factories have safety precautions in place to avoid such accidents.”

Mr Frank Berutsya, an uncle of Tugumenawe, welcomed investigations into the matter.

“The rights and protection of workers should be observed at these factories, there are reports that our son did not have a protective gear. He [Tugumenawe] could have possibly survived if he was protected. This death is an eye opener and the government should mount a crackdown on such factories otherwise we will continue to lose many people because of negligence,” Mr Berutsya said.

Ms Jolly Tukamusiima, Tugumenawe’s mother, said her son was the bread winner of their family and they are wondering how they (family) are going to take care of his siblings.

“He did not attain higher education because we could not afford school fees for him so he has been doing odd jobs but taking care of us especially his siblings ,paying for them school fees, I do not know what to do now,” she said.

Ms Tukamusiima said the family is yet to know exactly what happened to their son but appealed to the government to fast track compensation for her family.

“I know my child is gone and it is a very challenging moment but the company should compensate us. My appeal is that the government and other leaders should help us to see that we are compensated for this loss,” she said.

Mr Frank Kyerere, who represented the factory at the burial ceremony, said Tugumenawe died in an accident .

“This was purely an accident, there was nothing like negligence on part of the factory. We have safety measures in place. We are going to work with the family to see how they can be compensated,” he said.

Ms Dianah Namatovu, the Sheema Municipal Council labour officer, said her office is also investigating if the factory observes labour laws and ensures safety of workers.