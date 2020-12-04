Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata dies

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

The spokesperson of Kibuli Muslim Community, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte has died, family sources have confirmed.

Muzaata’s body is currently at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been hospitalized for days.

Muzaata's brother, Mr Siliman Ssemakula told this reporter that he had been admitted at IHK for two weeks.

"He has been my best friend as well. He died from here (IHK) where he has been for two week," Mr Ssemakula said.

Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala said Friday that Sheikh Muzaatawill be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth.

“Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died, May Allah strengthen us this is a very difficult time.

My good friend, Imam of Imaam, you will be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth,” Mr Ssebagala said.