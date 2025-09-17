Shock as Kayunga teachers abandon classes to dig school pit latrine

Teachers at Kiwenda C/U Primary School in Galilaya sub-county, Kayunga District, have taken matters into their own hands after being frustrated with the lack of a pit latrine in the school.

Despite operating for five months, the school has been without a functional toilet, forcing learners and teachers to use nearby bushes.

The existing toilet had become filled up, and numerous requests to the district authorities for assistance had yielded nothing.

Mr Joel Kayira, the Galilaya sub-county councillor, expressed shock upon seeing teachers digging a pit latrine themselves.

"It is a shame on the part of the district that teachers who are highly respected and who are supposed to be in class teaching have resorted to digging a pit latrine for the school," Mr Kayira noted.

He attributed the situation to the district executive committee's alleged reallocation of Shs150 million meant for constructing pit latrines in six primary schools, including Kiwenda C/U.

The school head teacher, Mr Simaya Nyayong, explained that they had no option but to dig the pit latrine themselves to prevent disease outbreaks.

One teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "It is unbelievable that we have no pit latrine. Let us dig it, maybe the district would come in to help."

The district councillor's concerns were echoed during a council meeting, where councillors questioned the reallocation of funds meant for pit latrines to road maintenance.

Dr Dan Bubaale, the Kayunga District Education Officer, promised to investigate the matter, noting that over eight primary schools in the district were operating without toilets.

According to Dr. Bubaale, there are 167 government-aided primary schools in the district.



