Shock as local government driver commits suicide in Arua

Police in Arua District are investigating circumstances under which a man died by reportedly committing suicide.

The deceased John Adiba, 30, was a local government driver attached to Maracha District. His brother said the action caught them by surprise.

"When I woke up early in the morning on Wednesday, I saw my brother hanging on a mango tree which is in our compound at 7am. I immediately reported the matter to police, we are really shocked," he said.

The Police spokesperson for West Nile region, Ms Josephine Angucia, confirmed the incident saying they acted quickly to reach to the scene of the incident.

"As soon as the information reached us, the officers from Vurra Police post visited the scene and documented it, they conveyed the body to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem," Ms Angucia said.

"We retrieved a motor vehicle with registration number LG 0316-03 belonging to Maracha District local government from the scene and parked it at Vurra Police station, pending inquiries. The motive of the alleged suicide is not yet known," she added.

Ms Angucia also advised members of the public to treasure their lives and learn to share challenges with trusted people for advice, as well as seek for counseling when frustrated.



