Shock as police officer investigating beheading case dies mysteriously

A police officer leading investigations into the gruesome beheading of a man in Masinya, Busia District, has died under mysterious circumstances.

John Opit, an Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP), reportedly fell ill after eating pork at a local pork joint in Mugasya Trading Centre, Masinya Sub-county. He developed severe stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea shortly after consuming the meal.

Witnesses say he began experiencing a burning sensation from the mouth to the stomach and was unable to continue eating. Opit was rushed to Dabani Hospital for emergency treatment but sadly passed away shortly after admission. At the time of his death, he was heading the investigation into the brutal murder of late John Bosco Lobyoko, a former herdsman turned security guard who was found beheaded and dumped in a swamp in Masinya last month.

Late Lobyoko's head remains missing, and investigators suspect it may be a case of human sacrifice. Mr Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, confirmed Opit's death in a phone interview. "It's true that one of our officers based in Masinya has died under very mysterious circumstances," Mr Mugwe said.

He declined to comment on the cause of death until results from the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory (DGAL) are released. "As police, we cannot speculate. We are waiting for results from the government analytical laboratory," Mugwe added.

A police source said the deceased began feeling a burning sensation in the mouth, throat, and stomach immediately after taking the first bites of the pork. His condition deteriorated quickly, leading to severe gastrointestinal distress. Following his death, the body was taken to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for autopsy.

However, due to the inconclusive nature of the initial postmortem, samples including parts of the liver, kidneys, intestines, and stomach contents were extracted and sent to DGAL for a toxicology examination.

Mr Godfrey Nasichongi, the LC3 Chairperson of Masinya Sub-county, expressed shock and sadness at the deceased's death. He described him as a dedicated and hardworking officer who was committed to justice and peace in the community.

Despite the arrest of two suspects who are close associates of the late Lobyoko, police believe further investigation is necessary to uncover the full truth behind the death.



