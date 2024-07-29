Shock as police recover 17 human skulls from shrine in Mpigi

Police in Mpigi District are investigating circumstances under which 17 human skulls ended up at a site formerly used as a shrine at Kabanga Village in Mpigi Town Council.

The discovery of the skulls followed a tipoff from residents who were informed by two curious children that were looking for firewood in the area on Sunday afternoon.

The site which is currently sealed off as a scene of crime belongs to Mr Tabula Bbosa Lujja, a key suspect in the killing of former head of Ndiga (Sheep) Clan in Buganda Kingdom, Daniel Bbosa who was brutally murdered in Lungujja, a city suburb on February 25. Lujja is still on the run.

Sensing that there could be more skulls buried underneath, Police brought an excavator to dig up the whole shrine site, the steep terrain complicated their efforts prompting them to abandon the task.

One of the metallic suitcase where some of the human skulls were recovered. PHOTO | BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

Mr Sserunkuma Bbosa, a clan member and neighbour, said before Lujja went into hiding, some people used to converge at the site to worship the gods.

“We used to see them gatherat the site to worship, but we did not at any time get information that Lujja was involved in ritual murders. I am also shocked by the discovery of skulls at his home,” he said in an interview with the Monitor on Monday evening.

Elifasi Mukwaya, 14, one of the two children who were the first to reach the scene, said they alerted Mr Sserunkuma upon seeing one of the metallic cases.

“Since the site was abandoned, we saw an opportunity to get free firewood from the dilapidated structures, but we were shocked to land on a metallic suitcase, we ran away and called Mr Sserunkuma,” he said.

It is not yet clear how the skulls ended up at the site and whether Lujja’s family has a history of traditional healing.

Mr. Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the Buganga Kingdom information minister, clarified that human sacrifice is an abomination in Ganda culture.

"We ask police to get to the bottom of this matter so that the public knows the truth," he said.

Mr Majid Karim, the Katonga Regional Police spokesperson, said they learnt about the skulls through their detectives but by Monday evening no arrests had been made.