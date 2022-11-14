Shock as skulls stolen from Kibuku graves

Residents in Kibuku District are in fear after unknown people raided multiple graves at different homes and exhumed human remains in Bukamugewo Parish, Buseta Sub County.

According to police, the tomb raiders took only human skulls, leaving behind other parts of bodies mostly buried over four years ago.

Local authorities suspect that traditional healers might be behind the incident.

“This has never happened here. These could be traditional healers wishing to enrich themselves,” said Tadeo Basalirwa, a parish LC2 chairperson in Kibuku District.

Area Councillor Musa Balango Kimbugwe denounced the perpetrators for “disturbing the peace of the dead.”

“These are shocking incidents that we have been hearing far away from Kibuku. It's unfortunate that this habit is being imported by unscrupulous people,” Mr Kimbugwe said on Sunday after human remains were stolen from a graveyard at home belonging to Nakasi Kamutono and Mzeei Mika.

It is believed that most affected graveyards were those scattered in bushy areas which gave the perpetrators time to dig up the graves.

Urging quick investigations, Buseta 1 Village LC1 chairperson Musitafa Byakika emphasized that “this is a security matter that should be solved.”

“The suspects should be brought to book,” he remarked.

Buseta Sub County Councillor Sulaiti Mugisu Ikoba said: “The sub-county has been thrown into panic. This is unbelievable and unfortunate.”

North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson ASP Immaculate Alaso also agreed that “such incidents are a new phenomenon in the area.”

Local leaders are now calling upon masses to be highly vigilant and report any suspects involved in the act.

“Let people report such wrong elements who have infiltrated Kibuku,” Buseta 1 Village LC1 chairperson Byakika said on November 13.