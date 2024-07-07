Shock as suspect hangs self in LC chairperson's house

Residents of Bisakabiddugala village in Kitimbwa sub-county, Kayunga District, were left in disbelief on Sunday morning when a 26-year-old man, who had been sheltered in the local LC chairperson's house for safety from an angry mob, hanged himself.

The Bisakabiddugala village chairperson, Mr Daniel Gabula, identified the deceased as Yusuf Kasozi, a resident of neighboring Namusaala village in Busaana sub-county.

Mr Gabula recounted that the tragedy unfolded when, in the early hours of Saturday night, Kasozi and an accomplice attempted to steal a Bajaj motorcycle from Bisaka Redeemed Church where worshippers were gathered for overnight prayers.

"Under cover of darkness, they tried to push away the motorcycle but were spotted by a churchgoer who raised an alarm. This led to a pursuit by several church members," Mr Gabula explained.

During the chase, the thieves abandoned the motorcycle and fled into a nearby coffee plantation. Kasozi was captured while his accomplice managed to escape.

Mr Moses Ochengori, the Kitimbwa sub-county councilor for Nakivubo parish, described how Kasozi was brought to the village chairperson’s home after his capture, amidst beatings and uproar from the community. He was locked up in a storage area until morning when he was to be handed over to Kitimbwa police post.

However, the situation took a tragic turn when the person assigned to guard Kasozi reported being assaulted, prompting his removal from the room. This left Kasozi alone in the store.

Early the next morning, police officers arrived to escort Kasozi to the station for further investigation. To their dismay, they discovered him hanging from a rope inside the store.

The incident shocked Mr Gabula and the entire community. Police conducted initial investigations and then cut down the rope before transferring Kasozi's body to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

A relative of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, described Kasozi as a repeat offender who had recently completed a two-year prison sentence for theft-related offenses.

