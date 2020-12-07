Shock as three family members get electrocuted in Kyotera

By Issa Aliga More by this Author

Grief and shock engulfed residents of Kyapa trading centre in Kakuuto Sub County, Kyotera District over the weekend after three members of the same family got electrocuted and died instantly.

Thirty-five-year-old Rukia Nayiga and her two sons Hakim Lwanga,10 and Kasim Kasozi ,9 died after being electrocuted, Saturday evening.

According to Kakuuto Sub county Chairperson, Mr, Steven Sebunya, trouble began when Lwanga tapped a high –voltage power line to get light.

“ I am told that Lwanga, as he usually does, climbed a jackfruit tree in the compound with a long stick to access the line. After making the illegal connection, he moved down the tree without realising the same wire is in contact with a metallic wire they use for drying clothes,” he said on Monday

Mr Sebunya said a few minutes later, Lwanga’s younger brother Kasozi who was playing in the compound touched the drying wire and accidentally got electrocuted.



“When Lwanga rushed to save his sibling, he too got electrocuted. When the mother who was inside the house, heard her sons making alarm, she ran to rescue them with bare hands, she also got shocked,” he said



He said by the time the neigbours responded to the loud screaming, the three family members had already died.

“Some of Nayiga’s neighbours have told me that they found the three family members lying down on a wire which they were always using to illegally tap electricity.” He said

UEDCL Engineer in-charge of Kyotera area, Mr Herbert Mwesigwa, confirmed that the family has been illegally tapping electricity from the main power line near their home.

“This family has since June been defaulting on electricity bills and the information we are getting is that it is the mother who ordered her sons to tap power using small wires,” he said.

Kyotera District Police Liaison Officer, Mr Muteera Asiimwe warned residents against illegally connecting their houses to electricity power lines , saying the act is not only illegal but also deadly.

“We ask people to always report such cases to police to avoid losing more lives is such incidents,” he said

This comes exactly one month after another mother in Mityana District also died as she attempted to save her two daughters who had been electrocuted.



The forty-five-year-old Maria Naddamba and her two daughters Margret Kivumbi ,24 and Fiina Kivumbi ,9 died after electrocution in Tamu Division of Mityana Municipality in Mityana District on November 6.



According to eyewitnesses, Ms Margret Kivumbi went out to hang her clothes and she accidentally touched an uninsulated electric wire. Her mother came out to try and save the daughter but also got electrocuted in the process. Her 9-year-old daughter (Fiina) who came crying for her mother was also shocked.

On August 7, two people, Moses Kasiita and Jacob Mutalaga were electrocuted and died instantly. The deceased were reportedly working on a transformer located on Katosi Road in Mukono Municipalit .



