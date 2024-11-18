Shoe hawker remanded over 'demeaning' Museveni, Muhoozi

A 27-year-old second-hand shoe hawker, Mr Juma Musuuza aka Madubarah has become the fifth Ugandan TikToker to be remanded to prison by Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis in less than a week on charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information about the First Family.

Mr Musuuza is also accused of making demeaning comments about Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.







According to the state, Mr Musuuza, while in Wakiso District in central Uganda or thereabout, used the Chinese-owned app through his account Madubarah UG to share information which is likely to ridicule, degrade or demean President Museveni, his son and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Speaker Among.

“If Museveni hands over power to his drunkard son, the country will be destroyed within two days, let Ugandans pray for our country and ourselves,” Mr Musuuza is quoted as saying in the video he allegedly circulated through social media.

Court heard that in the same month, Mr Musuuza shared information saying, “If Muhoozi takes over power from his farther, the country will be destroyed within two days according to how he drinks and whoever talks, we shall kill or arrest you relating to Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son”.

Ms Janet Kitimbo, the State Attorney said, Musuuza further said, “Using tax payer’s money to build a mansion which is better than State House and buying bleaching jelly (chemicals) relating to Anita Among, the speaker of parliament”.

Musuuza was remanded until November 27 when he will be returned to court for hearing of the case.

This was after the state said the state witness who was supposed testify against him was no show.

“You will apply for bail on the next date which will be on the 27th of this month,” the magistrate said.

After Musuuza’s case, the magistrate sentenced another TikToker two years for making demeaning comments about President Museveni.