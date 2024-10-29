Shops closed as teargas rocks Lira City after guard shoots businessman dead

Police on Tuesday fired teargas in Lira City to disperse hundreds of angry people who were attempting loot shops and supermarkets owned by the Indian community.



The incident was triggered by the killing of a local businessman, identified as Dickens Odongo, a resident of Baronger Cell, Railways Ward, Lira City East Division in Lira City.



The victim was allegedly shot dead by a security guard deployed at Navroz Supermarket, owned by an Indian national, on Olwol Road.

Just like dozens of other businesses run by Indians along Olwol Road and adjacent areas, Navroz Supermarket was closed when the crowd turned rowdy despite heavy police deployment at the scene of the shooting.



Witnesses told this publication that Odongo jumped off a motorcycle at a boda boda stage near the supermarket at around 9:30am before one of the security guards identified as Mr Moses Opio, without any warning, cocked his gun and opened fire at him.

Mr Lucky Junior Akaca, a businessman who operates a shop opposite the supermarket said it took them by surprise that the security guard shot Odongo dead without warning.



“A group of boda boda operators were having a meeting at their stage near the supermarket, when suddenly I heard gunshots and when I rushed to the scene, I saw Odongo lying in a pool of blood, dead," Mr Akaca told Monitor at the scene.



He said that after the incident, Opio fled the scene with his gun.

The deserted Navroz Supermarket on Olwol road after the killing of a local businessman on October 29, 2024. PHOTO/ PATRICK EBONG