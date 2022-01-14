Short shelf lives see poor countries decline millions of Covid jabs- UN

Uganda’s ministry of health officials pictured at Entebbe International Airport receiving a consignment of 3.05million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated by the German Government on December 4, 2021. Poor countries refused to take around 100 million donated Covid-19 vaccine doses in December alone, chiefly due to their short shelf life, the United Nations said Thursday. PHOTO/ COURTESY

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organization (WHO) has slammed the deadly "moral shame" of high-income countries hogging vaccine supplies then offloading near-expiry doses to jab-starved poorer nations.
  • On December 29, the WHO announced that 92 of its 194 member states had missed its target of vaccinating 40 percent of their population by the end of 2021.

Poor countries refused to take around 100 million donated Covid-19 vaccine doses in December alone, chiefly due to their short shelf life, the United Nations said Thursday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has slammed the deadly "moral shame" of high-income countries hogging vaccine supplies then offloading near-expiry doses to jab-starved poorer nations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.