Shortage of ICT-trained teachers hinders special needs education

A shortage of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-trained teachers is significantly limiting special needs education in Uganda, particularly for visually impaired students, experts have warned.

Ms Monica Nakaziba Kaiira, Headmistress of Iganga Secondary School, highlighted the challenge, noting that many special needs teachers lack the basic ICT skills necessary for integrating technology into the classroom.

She emphasized that the absence of expertise in using tools such as the Orbit Reader and braille technology, coupled with limited training opportunities, has created a major gap in effectively educating visually impaired learners.

“This challenge stems from insufficient training programs and limited access to professional development in assistive technology. As a result, many teachers struggle to effectively integrate the Orbit Reader into their teaching practices, putting visually impaired students at a disadvantage,” Ms Nakaziba said.

She made the remarks during a handover ceremony at Iganga Secondary School, where 10 computers were donated by private companies in partnership with Sense International. The devices are equipped with assistive software specifically designed to support visually impaired students, helping them work more independently and on par with their peers.

Installed with internet access and other accessibility tools, the computers will enable students to research, type, and print their assignments for submission—an upgrade from traditional hand braille machines.

Ms Sarah Kwagala, the District Inspector of Schools, applauded the school's efforts in promoting inclusive education and pledged that the education department would address the highlighted challenges.

“Training special needs teachers to meet the learning needs of visually impaired students is crucial, especially with the increasing digitalization of education,” she said.

Mr Moses Bukenya Seguya, the Chief Administrative Officer, acknowledged that the district still faces a serious shortage of special needs teachers and that assistive devices remain costly for many schools.

Although Iganga Secondary School is a girls’ school, its administration actively supports inclusive education by admitting both boys and girls with visual impairments, who use braille machines to support their academic work.

Among the beneficiaries is Mr. Chol Ajak Deng, a Senior Four student with visual impairment, who praised the ICT upgrades.

“The new ICT lab has made a huge difference. I can now work independently, without needing classmates to help me convert my research work from braille to regular print for teachers,” he said.

“Before, we had limited access to computers, often left behind while others progressed. Now, we’re ahead of the game.”

Mr Shadrack Ayo, a Senior Two student, added that the new facilities will allow him to complete and submit his research work more efficiently.

“With these computers, I can now meet deadlines, share work digitally, and even print it when needed,” he said.



