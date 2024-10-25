Shortage of contraceptives hampers fight against teen pregnancies in Budaka

The shortage of reproductive health (RH) services, including contraceptives, has emerged as a barrier to reducing the high rates of teenage pregnancies in Budaka District.

Most of the health facilities in the district face chronic stockouts of reproductive health services such as contraceptives and condoms.

The teenage pregnancy rate in the district is 22 percent while the teenage family planning uptake stands at 18 percent.

Presenting a report on teenage pregnancy surveillance and response at the national accountability platform at the district headquarters last weekend, Ms Hellen Wanyenze, the assistant district health officer (DHO), said the stockout of reproductive commodities in health centres is hindering the reduction of teenage pregnancies.

“When young people cannot access RH supplies, they are left vulnerable. But it's not also just about availability of contraceptives but also empowering them with knowledge,” Ms Wanyenze said.

She added: “Young girls who are unable to protect themselves get pregnant and are often forced into early marriages, which further curtails their education and future opportunities.”

Ms Janet Katoko, a teenager and resident of Budaka Trading Centre, said many of her colleagues have got pregnant because of a lack of access to contraceptives in the rural health facilities.

The district probation officer, Ms Juliana Muganzi, said there is an increase in sexual violence cases against adolescents. Ms Muganzi said in Financial Year 2021/22, the district registered 13 sexual violence cases. In FY 2022/23, they recorded 37 cases and 107 cases in the last financial year

The district health officer, Dr Elisa Mulwani, said they are working to ensure health centres have reproductive health supplies. “This is what we are advocating for and calling for increased funding to address these gaps,” he said.