Prime

Shortage of eye doctors hits Uganda

Ms Limlim Teddy, a nurse and one of the students from Nabilatuk District, receives eye diagnostic equipment from Mr Sam Ajwika Nason, the principal of Ophthalmic Clinical Officers Training School in Jinja City at the weekend. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA 

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The school that trains eye specialists has continued to grapple with limited students due to lack of infrastructure and equipment.

Uganda has been hit by a shortage of eye doctors (ophthalmologists) in hospitals across the country, according to reports.
Dr Anthony Wani, the country director of Sight Savers International Uganda, a charity organisation working to prevent avoidable blindness, support equality for People With Disabilities and advocate for change, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that the country only has 40 ophthalmologists, with some referral hospitals not having any.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.