Shortage of psychiatrists in Uganda worries WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the high number of mental health illnesses in Uganda amidst shortage of trained psychiatrists.

Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO Country Representative, said about 14 million Ugandans suffer from mental health-related illnesses with one specialist for one million people and the majority are in urban areas.

Dr Yonas has called for an increase in the number of mental health professionals serving rural communities.

“We need professionals to come and ensure that mental health is taken care of. Even in Uganda, we see most of the psychiatrists being in the capital, not in the rural areas," he said adding that in other countries, there are 12 psychiatrists for one million people.

He made the remarks during the launch of the mental health campaign, led by Her Royal Highness the Nnaabagereka (Queen) of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda Luswata. The campaign is running under the theme “Shine a Light: Illuminating Mental Health."

The campaign aims to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and generate sustainable financial support to address issues of mental health in the country.

Her Royal Highness, the Nnaabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda Luswata is expected to hold a fundraising drive on May 9 at the Kampala Serena Hotel during her annual Queen’s Ball event to address issues of mental health-related illnesses impacting the youth, women, and children across the country

The campaign will also help to reduce stigma and increase community involvement in supporting those struggling with mental health challenges.

Dr Yonas said globally, WHO predicts that about 970 million people will be suffering from mental health-related illnesses every year.

“So we haven't been focusing on it for the last 70 years. We have been focusing on infectious diseases like malaria, COVID, Ebola. We have not been focusing like we did on hypertension, diabetes, or other non-communicable diseases. Now it’s time to focus on mental health,” he said.

“And the fact that the government is here to partner with the Queen in the Queen's Ball to launch a campaign of mental health awareness, people will be aware that they could be suffering from mental illnesses so that they could go to the health facilities and require support and should not stigmatize mental health,” he added.

The Nnaabagereka of Buganda asked the community to strive to create a society where no one suffers in silence. She also applauded I&M Bank and Uganda Communications Commission for supporting the event.