Shot traffic policeman risks losing leg

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi being assisted by his colleague Christine Kabarungi and wife Barbara Ninsiima at Mulago Hospital Causality ward on Sunday. PHOTO / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Mukebezi’s colleague says the patient was transferred to Victoria Hospital and the doctors say his artery was shattered by the bullet.

The medical team will today take a decision on whether to amputate the leg of the traffic police officer, who was shot by a soldier attached to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence on Sunday morning, or continue with the treatment of the wound.

