Shout back at govt officials who shout at you, Kamya tells Ugandans

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya has urged Ugandans to stand up against arrogant government employees who mistreat them while seeking services.

Ms Kamya made this call while addressing reporters on International Ombuds Day on Thursday, emphasising that citizens should no longer tolerate such behaviour.

"There is this useless fear government employees have put in Ugandans, making them think that these employees are the bosses," Ms Kamya said. "In reality, Ugandans are the bosses because they pay these employees with their taxes. This must stop!"

Ms Kamya encouraged citizens to assert themselves, saying, "If they shout at you, shout back, and if they slap you, report to me. I'll deal with that officer and make them an example to others."

The Inspector General also highlighted the importance of timely service delivery, noting that delays were the third most reported complaint to the inspectorate in the previous financial year.

During the 2023/2024 financial year, the Inspectorate resolved 636 Ombudsman cases in Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Local Governments. This includes 135 cases in MDAS and 501 cases in LGs, covering issues like victimization, delayed service delivery, and employment disputes. Additionally, Shs9.6b was paid to individual complainants in unpaid employment benefits.

Kamya urged citizens to report maladministration, administrative injustices, and corruption to the Inspectorate's head offices or regional offices.

"Let's work together to restore broken administrative systems and rule of law for a corruption-free Uganda," she emphasised.

International Ombuds Day is celebrated annually on the second Thursday of October to raise awareness about the ombuds profession and promote fair governance.

By reporting maladministration and standing up against arrogant government employees, Ugandans can help create a more just and equitable society.

"Our doors are open to receive your complaints. The Inspectorate is committed to addressing these issues and promoting good governance,” Ms Kamya noted.

The celebration of International Ombuds Day serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting citizens' rights and promoting fairness in governance.