Shs1.6b court clerk matter set for hearing

The Chief Magistrate's Court at Buganda Road has set October 29 as the date to kick off the hearing of the matter in which a court clerk allegedly forged court orders and stole over Shs1.6 billion property of the High Court.

The key suspect, Jude Sseruwu, who was a court mediator is charged with 10 counts ranging from theft, forgery and uttering false documents. He is facing these offences alongside Henry Kizito, a businessman.

During a session presided over by the chief magistrate, Miriam Okello, the defence attorney told the court that the state had not made full disclosure of the witnesses statements, so they can't represent their client effectively.

Consequently, Ms Okello adjourned the matter so that the state prosecutor, Mr Peter Mugisha, can furnish defence with all documents the state intends to rely on while prosecuting the accused persons.

The state was ready with one witness, Dr Agnes Nkonge the former deputy registrar at Commercial Court where Sseruwu was employed.

The prosecution contends that on June 24, 2020, at Eco Bank, Rwenzori branch in Kampala, Sseruwu, Kizito and others still at large stole over Shs1.6b, the property of the High Court.

It further alleged that still on June 25, 2020, the accused persons and others still at large stole Shs200m property of Eco Bank.

On the count of forgery, the prosecution said that on June 4, 2020, the accused others still at large, at an unknown place in Kampala, forged a judicial recorded document (a court order), purporting to have been issued by the High Court Commercial Division and signed by Dr Agnes Nkonge, the then deputy registrar of the same court, whereas not.

Court heard from the prosecution that still on June 12, 2020, knowingly and with reason to believe, uttered a false judicial court order to arising from Tax Appeals Tribunal to the High Court of Uganda in Kampala.