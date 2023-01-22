Shs1.8bn to improve children, refugee lives in Kampala - LCA

The coordinator Local Coalition Accelerator Uganda (LCA-Uganda) Ms Naomi Ayot has said the second phase of the Joint Action Plan (JAP II) worth $500,000 (Shs 1.8bn) is set to improve the lives of children and refugees in the Kampala City metropolitan.

“We are focusing on education, health, survival, livelihood and resilience building. A lot of us are working with the children on the streets but are ignorant of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) ordinance on children protection which is going to be instrumental as we disseminate it but also impart the knowledge about it to all the actors to protect children from violence,” she noted.

Ms Ayot remarked during the launch of the Joint Action Plan phase II (JAP II) with an aim of improving the socio-economic wellbeing of children, youth, refugees, women and persons living with disabilities in the vulnerable communities in the Kampala Metropolitan Area on Friday in Kampala.

“The current action plan two is in Kampala. The funding is restricted to the urban refugees, vulnerable people, children who will benefit from the cash transfer information, digital marketing and entrepreneurship skills program such that they can make decisions on what their priority needs are” She said.

The Director Gender, Community Service and production at KCCA John Bosco Bashinyora demanded that the project should also include the central division and not only the marked out suburbs of Makindye, Kawempe, Rubaga, and Nakawa.

“NGOs usually think central division is okay but it’s a host of so many refugees. It’s an area that you need to pick interest in. Whereas we are going to project those community needs, let’s not be rigid along the process, dissect them through continuous consultations so that we are now able to address their real needs” he said.

Mr Bashinyora said the program will help build the capacities of the communities in order to achieve a better life for all local residents.

“We are shifting power to the local people to take decisions in whatever they want to be done for them. It enhances accountability and participation but also empowers the local community,” he emphasized.

The Vice Chairperson LCA Mr Vincent Nsereko disclosed that the funds are going to be transferred to 14 local and national NGOs to carry out and sustain the program.