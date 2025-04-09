Shs100m cash bonanza for MPs is street talk, says Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has dismissed claims that legislators received a Shs100 million gift, labeling the allegation as “street talk.”

Tayebwa’s comments came after Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, who was standing in for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, demanded that the House leadership address the rumors circulating about the Shs100 million MPs were allegedly given on Tuesday.

"As the head of this institution, when its name is mentioned in the media in such a context, I expect you, as the leader, to clarify what has happened," Mr Kivumbi said during the plenary session that began at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He continued, "With all due respect, may I request that the country receives an explanation regarding the allegations about the Shs100 million supposedly given to these Members of Parliament?"

In response, Mr Tayebwa said, "As the leadership of the House, we are responsible for what is budgeted, appropriated, and all expenditures done by Parliament."

He added, "I will not sit here and start legitimizing street talk. I am a member of Parliament, and I have not received a single coin, nor have I received any calls from anyone claiming they received my money. If you have my money, please bring it—someone might be eating on my behalf."

Mr Tayebwa further stated that rumors about the Shs100 million were part of an effort to tarnish the image of both Members of Parliament and the institution of Parliament itself.

"We never approved any item here called a 'donation' from the President to Members of Parliament. I have seen the media tarnishing the institution and members. Honorable colleagues, this is very unfortunate," he said.

Similarly, the Government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Denis Obua, who also serves as the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus, challenged anyone behind the Shs100 million claim to provide evidence.

"I wish to state that every Member of Parliament is paid through a statutory process. He who alleges must provide proof," Mr Obua said, urging Mr Kivumbi to substantiate his claim.





