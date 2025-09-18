Shs10m recovered from PDM scam in Rukungiri

The Office of the Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and Police have successfully recovered 10 million shillings stolen from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

The stolen funds were recovered from Justus Twesigomwe, the Parish Chief of Murama parish, and Frank Tweheyo, the PDM Sacco chairperson of the same parish.

According to the RDC, Bron Kikanshemeza, the duo had been extorting money from beneficiaries by disbursing less funds than the authorised one million shillings.

"When I received a tip-off from locals of Murama parish, I ordered the Police to arrest the parish chief and the PDM Sacco chairperson who refunded the money to the beneficiaries," Mr Kikanshemeza said.

The RDC's investigation revealed that the duo had been demanding bribes from beneficiaries in exchange for loan approvals. The RDC has warned that his office is ready to take action against anyone found to be misusing PDM funds, emphasizing that the program is meant to support vulnerable members of society.

"We will not tolerate anyone who jokes with PDM money. This money was put in place to bring poor local Ugandans into the money economy. Parish chiefs and PDM Sacco chairpersons must follow the guidelines set by the PDM secretariat," Mr Kikanshemeza said.

The RDC has also appealed to beneficiaries to report any instances of corruption or extortion, assuring them that action will be taken against perpetrators.

"This program is completely free of charge, so there is no good reason why you should give even a single coin to anyone. Kindly report anyone who extorts or embezzles money from the PDM program," he said.

The Rukungiri District Commercial Officer, Ms Grace Tayabwa, noted that the district is taking a tough stance against corrupt PDM Sacco chairpersons, with the aim of setting an example for others.

"We are done with the disbursement of funds to all 75 parishes. Our next step will be to visit households that received the money and check on the usage of the funds," Ms Tayabwa said.

The beneficiaries who had their money recovered expressed gratitude to the RDC for his swift action. Mr. Auther Mugabe, a resident of Murama parish, said, "I have nothing to give you, Mr. RDC, but I will ask God to bless you for saving us from these thieves."

Mr Alex Mwesigwa, another beneficiary, thanked the RDC for recovering his money, saying, "You have done great relief to our families."

The Parish Development Model is a government program aimed at transforming households from subsistence to money economy by providing financial support and promoting entrepreneurship. The program has received over 21 billion shillings in funding and has disbursed loans to over 20,647 beneficiaries in Rukungiri District.



