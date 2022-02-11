Shs12b Longoromit dam in Kaabong District dries up

The section of Longoromit dam which is drying up. Photo | Steven Ariong
 

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • This reporter visited the dam early this week and found out that the dam is getting covered by soil, animals urinate and contaminate it the same in every way.

Longoromit dam, the second largest dam in the Karamoja region is drying up after months of a dry spell in the region. The dam’s situation has been made worse by pastoralists who now bring animals to drink water directly from it instead of the initially built water traps.

