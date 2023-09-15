Shs12b Oxfam project to uplift Karamoja households from poverty

Oxfam and its partners have started an ambitious and transformative five-year initiative, the resilience, inclusiveness, sustainability and empowerment of communities in Karamoja (RISE-K) project aimed at uplifting households from poverty.

Funded by Irish Aid, the 3 million Euro (about Shs12b) project is set to make a profound impact on the lives of over 37,000 women, youth and vulnerable people from the mining and pastoralist communities of Nakapiripirit, Moroto and Amudat districts through income generating projects.

The project, which was launched on Wednesday in Moroto, will be implemented in the sub counties of Moruita, Kakomongole in Nakapiripirit District, Lotisan and Katikekile in Moroto District, Loroo and Karita in Amudat District.

Mr Francis Shanty Odokorach, the country director of Oxfam Uganda, said the RISE-K project represents a collaborative effort between Oxfam as the consortium lead, Resource Rights Africa (RRA), Centre for Budget and Tax policy (CBTP), National Association of Women in Uganda (NAWOU), Caritas Moroto and the Uganda National Apiculture Development Organization (TUNADO).

He said that the project has been designed with careful consideration of the unique challenges faced by the region especially affecting women and youth, taking into account its cultural heritage and natural resources.





“We believe that this will contribute to addressing the various drivers of inequality in the region,” he told the leaders from the three districts.

Mr Odokorach said Oxfam has implemented a series of interventions in Karamoja over the years with a focus on supporting pastoral programs including women livelihood and promoting their social –economic empowerment and rights.





He added that the project would focus on promoting governance and accountability for effective service delivery, women’s rights, enhancing local capabilities for effective people centered, and inclusive disaster preparedness, strengthening income and food security.

“We are optimistic of the great impact it will create and call for collaboration from all stakeholders towards this,” Mr Odokorach said.

Mr Justine Sam Tuko, deputy Resident District Commissioner for Moroto, said in selecting beneficiaries, the partners should work with the line departments in the district, reasoning as these have the actual statistics to inform who the best suited people to benefit are.





He said Oxfam has a good record in Karamoja in terms of tangibility of the works it has done.

“I have no doubt this project will have had a big success in the lives of our people by the end of 2027,” Mr Tuko said.

Tuko said, adding that within the same timeframe, the children of Karamoja would get jobs through the project.