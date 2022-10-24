Shs158b silk projects across country lie idle

Members of Parliament on the Committee of Science, Technology, and Innovation have expressed disappointment at the stalled commercialisation of 24 sericulture technologies projects across the country.

While visiting some of the Shs158 billion projects in eastern region at the weekend, the legislators led by the acting chairperson, Ms Esther Mbayo, said they will summon the line minister, Dr Monica Musenero, to explain the anomaly.

“The summons will involve you (executive director of the projects) and other leaders. We cannot allow money to go to waste,” Ms Mbayo said.

The projects, aimed at promoting the production of silkworms and its by-products, are funded by the government and implemented by the Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI).

Silk is a natural protein fiber that can be woven into textiles.

According to Ms Mbayo, expensive machines that were procured for the projects in Kween and Sheema districts are unutilised after the government failed to release the funds.

Mr Polycarp Ogwari, the Agule MP in Pallisa District, wondered why the government had not released the money even after Parliament approving it.

“I don’t see any genuine reason for getting the money, and keeping quiet instead of sending it to the beneficiaries,” Mr Ogwari said.

Mr Clet Wandui Masiga, the executive director and principal investigator of TRIDI, said they have mulberry which is ready to harvest but lack rearing houses. “They had allocated Shs40 billion to be spread across the 24 projects to establish the rearing silkworm houses so that we can manage mulberry well but the money has not been released,” he said.

Mr Masiga added that if the production of eggs could start within a year, the country would save a lot of money and also create jobs.

Mr Emma Walimbwa, the head of partnership and capacity development at TRID, said the production of silk in the country has not been lucrative due to lack of value addition.

“Silk is productive and profitable but lack of funding has paralysed the business,” he said.

In the 2017/2018 Financial Year, the government allocated Shs1.7b for the project. However, in 2018/2019, the project didn’t receive any funding.

Dr Musenero last week said although the government has injected a lot of funds into the projects, there is no transparency.

“I have not sabotaged that project, only that there are a lot of issues to do with accountability, among others,” she said.