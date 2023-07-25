Shs15b disbursed for rehabilitation of Bunyoro roads

A section of residents in Kakumiro District and the entire Bunyoro sub region have a reason to smile after government through the Ministry of Works and Transport disbursed Shs15 billion to construct and rehabilitate connectivity roads.

Some of the residents in Kakumiro district said they were excited following the launch of the construction works for roads in Kitaihuka, Nyalweyo and Kikwaya which are usually not motorable during the rainy season.

With the rehabilitation of the roads, transportation of their goods to the market and access to health facilities will have been made easier in the oil rich sub-region.

Mr Lawrence Bazara, a resident of Kikwaya lauded government for working on the dilapidated roads in Kakindo, Kisenyi, Igayaza, Kabuhuma, Kisengya, Kaburungi and Butenga.

‘’Some of the roads have been impassable and dilapidated during rainy seasons and had posed a big challenge to traders and patients, especially expectant mothers who are supposed to access market and health facilities respectively,” said Mr Bazara.

According to Mr Yoram Kwikiriza, a resident of Nkazekorera village, rehabilitation of the 20km Kitaihuka- Buruko-Nkazekorera road is a blessing to the community since many expectant mothers have been delivering on the roadside given that the road is currently riddled with potholes.

Ms Scovia Nyamwiza, a resident of Buruko lauded Minister of State for Works and Transport (Transport), Mr Fred Byamukama for lobbying.

Mr Byamukama, who is also the Bugangaizi West MP on Saturday launched the construction works for Kitaihuka-Buruko-Nkazekorera road which will cost government at least Shs1.5 billion.

‘’We are seriously working on connectivity roads in Bunyoro sub-region and at least Shs15 billion has been secured to construct and rehabilitate those roads in a period of not less than two years,’’ Mr Byamukama said.