Shs15b plant to improve grain quality

A Shs15 billion pre-cleaning, drying, and storage facility in Busia District has been handed over to a private company through the public-private partnership, three years after it was commissioned by President Museveni.

The plant, constructed under the Markets, Agriculture and Trade Improvement Programme and commissioned on December 1, 2020, had remained redundant due to issues of procurement of the operator.

However, the Ministry of Local Government at the weekend handed it over to Rwahi Investments Ltd for management, raising optimism that it will improve grain quality .

The United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade in 2020 says Uganda exported $49.09m (Shs179.8b) worth of maize to Kenya alone.

This, however, has changed in recent years when Kenya and South Sudan, our biggest markets, banned the importation of Ugandan maize grain due to high levels of aflatoxins; causing huge revenue losses to the country.

Figures from Bank of Uganda indicate that the ban on maize grain caused the country to lose an average of $121m (Shs443.3b) in annual revenue.

Mr Casbart Tukundane, a director at Rwahi Investments Limited, says: “You will agree with me that Uganda remains the grain basket for the region and our task now is to help farmers improve on issues of quality to maintain our export market.”

“We are going to train the farmers on issues of post-harvest handling to ensure quality through the production chain,” Mr Tukundane said.

Mr Ben Kumumanya, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, said the operationalisation of the value addition facility was “a dream come true” and “game changer” in efforts to increase production.

“I have witnessed the plant mill several tonnes of flour and I am optimistic that this will go a long way in solving the challenge of exporting non-processed grains,” he said.

Local authorities are equally optimistic that the facility is a game changer, according to Mr Stephen Mugeni Wasike, the Busia District chairman.

As a district, he said they are promoting cage fish farming and poultry farming, and noted that the animal feed being manufactured at the plant at given to farmers at subsidised prices.

Mr Abdu Were, a grain trader at Busia market, said traders will have a chance to sell quality grains at high prices.

Exports.