Shs18m water project dries up   3  months after commissioning

By RASHUL ADIDI

ARUA- The community of Obobi Cell in Odravu Ward, Ayivu Division in Arua City, have been hit by shortage of water after their only water source that was constructed three months ago dried up.

The spring well was constructed by Lenia Springs and completed in October at a cost of Shs18 million under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf III).

The locals have now resorted to drawing water from nearby swamps.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday, Ms Monica Amaniyo, a resident of Obobi Cell, said: “Since our only safe water point has dried up, the swamps we have are shared with animals and this puts our lives at a risk.”

Ms Annet Mercia, a resident of Obobi West Village, said they have to trek a distance of more than one kilometre to access water.

She said this is time-wasting and exposes her family to other risks, including domestic violence.

Mr Sabiti Adukule, the Obobi Village chairperson, who doubles as the chairperson of the water construction project, said the spring serves more than 900 people.

“I think the study on the water table was not done well because some of these areas dry up easily. Explanation should be given to communities because there is now no value for money since it only worked for just two months and dried up,” he said.

In a recent visit and inspection by the team from Inspectorate of Government led by Mr James Onying, findings indicate that the work was shoddy.

Mr Onying said: “How can you tell me that something constructed at more than Shs18 million hasn’t lasted a year? This is a clear sign of shoddy work. We want this engineer to rectify this problem.”

In the Financial Year 2019/2020, government through the Office of the Prime Minister suspended the implementation of the Nusaf programme in Arua District after some district officials embezzled more than Shs450 million meant for the implementation of the projects under the Nusaf III programme.

