Shs195m land fraud: Court rejects lawyer’s settlement claims

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday rejected claims of an out-of-court settlement arrangement by a lawyer who is accused of obtaining Shs195m by false pretense.

Advocate Felix Kintu Nteza, 38, through his advocates told the court that there were new developments in the case of a possible out-of-court settlement.

“One of the directors of the complaining [aggrieved] company approached the accused person (advocate Kintu) to…have the matter amicably settled out-of-court,” Mr Geoffrey Omaset, one of the defense lawyers, informed court.

Adding: “We had a meeting and agreed that this matter be amicably resolved. The wife to the said director is here in court and if allowed, she may confirm the same proposal to court.”

State’s response

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Fidelis Otwao, asked State prosecutor Shifrah Nidoi to confirm the same claims to court.

“As for the steps to have this matter settled amicably, it’s not concluded yet and at this point, the claim remains speculation,” state prosecutor, Ms Nidoi informed the court.

She added: “We are ready to proceed with the hearing of the case and we have one witness to testify against the accused.”

Magistrate Otwao in his ruling sided with the prosecution, saying the out-of-court settlement proposal was still speculation and that court can’t rely on it.

“The matter is adjourned to June 19 for hearing. Let the disclosure of statements be furnished. The court is unable to rely on speculations about the proposal of an out-of-court settlement and even the prosecution has confirmed so,” Magistrate Otwao held.