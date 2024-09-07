Shs2.2 trillion meant for Karamoja misused on workshops instead of projects - Museveni 

President Yoweri Museveni was in Karenga District to close a one week Karamoja cultural event on September 7. The President used the occasion to explain to his audience reasons why Karamoja Development Agency (KDA) has not achieved its intended goals.

KDA was established by an act of parliament in 1987 to spearhead development schemes in the sub-region, among them increasing access to water, education, health and improving the agricultural sector in the greater Karamoja.

In his address to the people of Karamoja who had gathered at Napeikori grounds to celebrate their culture under the theme: "celebrating cultural diversity peaceful coexistence and embracing tourism for development," President Museveni, said that despite the government securing over $600 million (about Shs2.2 trillion) in the 1980s from the European Union, the managers of KDA used the money on seminars and workshops instead of real project implementation.

He said that instead of using the money on water projects, they started to hold seminars and workshops under the pretense of building capacity.

Mr Museveni said that the main challenge for the people of Karamoja is water, adding that apart from peace building, the major discourse and masterplan should revolve around water and education.

“Once you have water in place and education, you can start to create wealth,” the president explained.

Mr Museveni said that at one time, each district in Karamoja sub region was receiving over Shs800 million for water projects until recently when the money was cut to Shs400 million noting that the current district chairpersons should have discussions around the issue of harnessing water potential especially from rain, and having it channeled into dams for use.

He also challenged the people of Karamoja to look at perennial crops especially the grapes, giving an example of Israel which receives less rain than Karamoja being able to grow grapes which are used for the brewing wines.

President Museveni’s speech against the KDA comes at a time when some leaders in Karamoja are advocating for its revival. KDA was replaced by the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs which is under the Office of the Prime Minister.

He also challenged the natives of Karamoja to drop some norms that are not in tandem with science, “in our culture people are not allowed to marry among themselves, scientifically this is to control inbreeding which is science.”

Mr Museveni said that culture should be in line with science, adding that because of some feats that his government has had, the population of Karamoja has grown 10 times than it was in 1980s. He said that when he first visited Karamoja to campaign in 1980, the population of Karamoja was 190,000 people, and now because of the immunization exercise that the government has implemented, the population of Karamoja has grown from 190,000 in 1980 to 1.4 million people.

He said that the only issue that is still letting the people of the sub region down are the conflicts between the various ethnic groups, adding that once this is done, the army that is within Karamoja can be relocated to secure the border points.

Mr Simon Peter Longoli, the Executive Director, Karamoja Herders of the Horn, who read the resolutions from various Karamoja leaders, said that there is need to have the issue of free education for the children of Karamoja implemented as soon as possible.

He said their resolutions seek for amnesty for the between 3,000 to 5,000 children of Karamoja who are across various prisons in the country on conviction as result of cattle raids and its related crimes.

The leaders also demanded that as far as the issue of food security is concerned, irrigation should be given the attention that it deserves.